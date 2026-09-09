Apple presents iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models

Apple has officially unveiled its latest flagship devices, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to Ixbt.com, the new generation of devices is attracting significant interest in the tech market due to advanced technological solutions, AI capabilities, and a significantly improved camera system. This is reported by news source.

Changes to the smartphones' exterior include a new four-color palette. Among them, a deep "Dark Cherry" primary color stands out. Customers are also offered silver, black, and light blue models, while the bright orange color from the previous generation has been removed. Furthermore, the Dynamic Island has been refined and can now display information for three apps simultaneously.

Technical capabilities and performance

The flagships are equipped with the latest Apple A20 Pro processor, created using an advanced 2 nm process. This modern chip is expected to drastically improve the device's overall speed and energy efficiency. There are also significant improvements in battery charging: wired charging allows the smartphone to reach 50% in just 15 minutes, providing great convenience for users.

Regarding battery stability, the iPhone 18 Pro model performs on par with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Reports indicate that the Pro Max version offers up to 45 hours of continuous video playback. Overall, Apple promises up to 24 hours of battery life for the smaller model and up to 30 hours for the larger one. The devices also feature an efficient cooling system.

AI and next-generation camera

In this presentation, Apple focused on AI technologies. The updated Siri voice assistant has gained expanded AI capabilities, such as more natural interaction and the ability to perform complex sequences of actions. This solution is expected to become a key tool for Apple in its competition against rivals like Google and OpenAI. However, unfortunately, Russian is not yet supported.

Camera capabilities have also reached a whole new level. For the first time, the main 48 MP camera features a variable aperture. This allows the user to directly adjust the amount of light hitting the sensor and the depth of field. Such professional-level control brings the smartphone closer to dedicated cameras, allowing for post-processing adjustments of various parameters.

The starting prices for the new generation flagships are $1200 and $1300, respectively. Customers can also choose versions with up to 2 TB of internal storage.