Samsung uses a different Tim Cook in new advertisement

Samsung's New Zealand division has responded in a unique way to the market launch of the first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. According to Ixbt.com, the commercial promoting the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone does not feature Apple CEO Tim Cook, but an ordinary citizen with the same name. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting .

This humorous and attention-grabbing marketing move has further intensified competition in the tech world. Samsung's new ad aims to compare not only device features but also the brands' experience in the foldable gadget market.

Similar name and unexpected plot

The "Tim Cook" in the commercial is not the Apple CEO, but a real estate agent working at Harcourts in Palmerston North, New Zealand. Samsung used the similarity in names to launch another social-advertising attack on Apple.

At the beginning of the video, viewers are told that "Tim Cook has an announcement and is talking about Galaxy for the first time." The character is then presented with the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone. This approach sparked great interest among consumers and triggered discussions on social media.

Competition in experience and technical specs

The South Korean giant emphasizes that it is far ahead of its main competitor in terms of foldable devices. The first Samsung Galaxy Fold model was introduced back in 2019. Therefore, the current advertising campaign relies more on years of experience than on technical details.

Released in July, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 stands out with its advanced features. The device is equipped with a 5.5-inch outer screen and a 7.6-inch inner foldable display. Weighing only 201 grams, the manufacturer presents it as the lightest member of the Fold family.

Direct market confrontation

The foldable smartphone market is currently developing rapidly. The iPhone Duo introduced by Apple also features a "book" design with a 7.6-inch inner screen.

However, Samsung maintains an advantage in terms of weight: the rival company's gadget weighs 254 grams. These factors make the two technology flagships uncompromising rivals in the foldable smartphone segment.