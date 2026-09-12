TrustPoint orders 40 satellites as an alternative to GPS

US-based company TrustPoint has passed the testing phase and begun creating a full-scale orbital constellation for an alternative satellite navigation system. According to ixbt.com, this initiative aims to introduce new technology that is significantly more powerful and resistant to electronic interference than traditional GPS systems, which is becoming globally critical. reports Ixbt.com.

The company has reached a formal agreement with EnduroSat US to manufacture and integrate 40 small satellites. These spacecraft are planned to transmit navigation signals in the C-band. The new orbital constellation is expected to be launched into space in three consecutive large batches.

New architecture and technical advantages

Experts explain that this approach allows for the analysis of the first launched units, the implementation of necessary changes to the design of subsequent satellite batches, and the gradual expansion of system capabilities. Instead of building its own factory, TrustPoint chose to utilize EnduroSat's ready-made serial platforms.

However, the company's proprietary navigation payload will be installed on these platforms. The main difference from GPS and other traditional global navigation satellite systems is that TrustPoint's devices will be located in Low Earth Orbit and transmit signals in the C-band, whereas classic GNSS networks use the L-band and Medium Earth Orbit.

Stability and test results

Developers state that this architectural solution provides a much stronger navigation signal. It also guarantees high resistance to electronic jamming and operates effectively even in conditions of multi-path radio frequency propagation.

The new system will serve as a reliable backup source for coordinates and precise time in cases where traditional satellite navigation fails, is artificially jammed, or is spoofed. Before starting the serial program, TrustPoint successfully completed a series of critical orbital experiments.

Specifically, three demonstration satellites were launched into space to test the transmission of C-band navigation signals. Additionally, positioning, navigation, and precise timing data were retransmitted between Earth and space. Tests conducted in partnership with Hexagon demonstrated that the system functions fully even under active electronic interference.