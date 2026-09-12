SpaceX Abandons Starlink Speed Throttling Following User Backlash

SpaceX, a leader in space technology, has reversed its decision to throttle Starlink internet speeds for residential and satellite users following widespread backlash. The public outcry and extensive protests forced the company to take this step, resulting in the removal of artificial restrictions placed on high-traffic users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, the conflict arose after the satellite internet speed for home users was drastically reduced without any prior warning. The service, which was supposed to be provided without full restrictions according to the announced terms, saw speeds drop to as low as 10 Mbps for some active customers, despite these users having utilized the internet without issues previously.

User dissatisfaction and restriction limits

It is noted that a specific traffic volume was presumed to be behind the speed reduction. Based on user observations, the restriction was automatically activated after downloading 5 TB of data in a month or 500 GB in a single day. However, SpaceX itself had not announced any official figures or specific limits regarding this.

For many subscribers, such a sharp drop in speed made even browsing simple web pages difficult. Dissatisfied customers successfully drew the company's attention to the issue by publicly sharing their complaints on the Reddit forum and other social networks.

Technical support response

Following discussions on social media and mass customer appeals, the situation began to change for the better. Some subscribers reported that their internet speed was restored to its previous state immediately after contacting SpaceX technical support. Shortly after, the company began gradually removing similar restrictions for other users as well.

It is worth noting that this is not the first attempt by SpaceX to reduce the load on the Starlink system. Previously, in 2022, the company planned to introduce a 1 TB monthly high-speed traffic limit for home subscribers. However, the implementation of this rule was postponed several times, and in May 2023, the idea was completely abandoned, keeping unlimited traffic for the Standard plan.

Later, stricter restrictions were introduced for the more expensive Priority plan, where speed could drop to 1 Mbps after the allocated volume was exhausted. This situation also caused misunderstandings among users, and the latest events once again demonstrated that the company is ready to listen to the demands of its customers.