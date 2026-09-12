Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone released

·29·Technology
Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone released

Chinese technology giant Huawei has officially launched its second-generation unique device — the triple-folding Huawei Mate XT 2 smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the new flagship represents the pinnacle of modern mobile technology and engineering solutions, offered to customers in several advanced configurations. This is reported by news source.

The device has been released for sale on the official VMall store, with prices set according to the provided storage capacity. Specifically, the entry-level version with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage starts at 19,999 yuan. Additionally, the 16/512 GB and 16 GB / 1 TB models are priced at 21,999 and 23,999 yuan, respectively. The 1 TB version with a special privacy screen sells for 24,999 yuan, while the most expensive modification, including 2 TB of storage and a special stylus, is priced at 29,999 yuan.

Design and screen capabilities

The manufacturer has abandoned the zigzag design used in the previous generation, opting for a new U-shaped folding scheme. As a result, the body thickness has been significantly improved: the device measures 12.3 millimeters when folded and only 3.5 millimeters when fully unfolded. The smartphone is equipped with an improved dual-ring mechanism.

The main flexible screen has a 10.2-inch size, 3K resolution, and a 12.8:9 aspect ratio. The 6.5-inch external panel, designed for everyday use, can provide a record-breaking 6500 nits of brightness. This allows for perfect visibility even under direct sunlight.

Performance and advanced features

The smartphone is powered by the latest Kirin 9050 Pro SoC, developed based on LogicFolding technology. The modern HarmonyOS 7 platform is chosen as the software. Furthermore, the device is enriched with a hardware-level Privacy Display feature that protects user data from prying eyes by dimming the sides of the screen, and it also supports ECG analysis to monitor the owner's health.

In terms of optical capabilities, the Huawei Mate XT 2 demonstrates true flagship standards. It includes a 1/1.28-inch 50-megapixel main module with LOFIC RYYB technology, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel RYYB telephoto module providing 3.5x optical zoom, and a third-generation sensor for multi-spectral shooting. Additionally, customers can purchase a special photo kit with a 13.5x hyper-zoom teleconverter for 1,499 yuan.

HuaweiMate XT 2Kirin 9050 ProSmartphoneChina
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