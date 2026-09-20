US to Establish Special AI Structure and Appoint New Advisor

US President Donald Trump announced the appointment of a new special advisor for artificial intelligence, unofficially dubbed the "AI Czar," and the creation of a special "AI Force" in the country. According to ixbt.com, this structure resembles the US Space Force in concept, though the White House has not yet disclosed the specific duties, composition, or launch date of the new entity. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

This statement comes at a time of heated debate in the United States regarding AI safety issues. Specifically, former Anthropic researcher Jacob Jackson previously noted that some experts are seriously discussing the possibility that AI could pose a real threat to humanity by the end of the decade. Nevertheless, Trump remains firmly opposed to imposing additional restrictions on the industry.

"We will in no way hinder the growth of this massive industry," Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page. The politician believes that the state should fully support AI development while simultaneously monitoring potential violations. The central question remains whether it is better to introduce new industry-wide restrictions or if existing legal mechanisms are sufficient.

Approaches to industry regulation and safety

If the plan is successfully implemented, this will be the second appointment to the "AI Czar" position during the Trump administration. Previously, venture capitalist David Sacks held this role. However, he stepped down in the spring to transition to an external advisor status. Sacks also opposed new federal AI regulations, arguing that developers should be independently responsible for the safety of their products and any damages caused.

Trump's initiative was announced against the backdrop of intense technological competition between the US and China. Both nations view AI as the most critical factor for economic and national power. There is concern in the American tech industry that excessive bureaucratic regulation could slow the progress of local companies and give an advantage to Chinese competitors. However, those demanding strict safety measures disagree with this approach.

International negotiations and outlook

Currently, important negotiations are taking place in New York between US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Along with trade and economic issues, the parties are discussing AI safety and open- and closed-weight models. These talks are significant as they precede a meeting between Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping in Washington.

Recall that earlier, the special GPT-6 Astra neural network was entrusted with controlling a robot, and it completed all tasks during 60 dangerous experiments. This has further intensified debates among experts regarding the autonomy of AI systems and the potential dangers of their control.