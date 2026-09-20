A historical and unprecedented incentive system in Uzbekistan's education sector has begun to yield results. Nigora Allambergenova, a pedagogue from the Kanlykul district—one of the remote and distant areas of the Republic of Karakalpakstan—won absolute victory in the district stage of the "Teacher of the Year" republican competition, becoming the owner of a cash prize of 616 million soms (nearly 50 thousand US dollars). Hearing this good news from the teacher's own lips, the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev's mood instantly lifted, and their sincere dialogue moved everyone.

«Today I can proudly tell you: even though I work in a remote area, thanks to the reforms you created, I am receiving fifty thousand dollars», — said the winning teacher. Listening to these words with great pride, the President said: «Say it once again, I really love these words of yours», turned to the poet Sirojiddin Sayyid, and asked him to turn this historical event into a poem. Most surprisingly, the number of such happy teachers across the country is 208 — from every district and city of Uzbekistan, one devoted teacher received a cash prize of 616 million soms.

Well, how will this major revolution in teachers' salaries and awards change the quality of education in schools, how is the labor of teachers in remote villages being valued, and what strength will this historical incentive give to other teachers?

«Say it once again, I really love it»: Chronicle of the dialogue between the President and the teacher

The most touching moments and important facts during the meeting:

High triumph of the Kanlykul teacher: Nigora Allambergenova, a school teacher from a remote district, was found unrivaled in the competitive contest and won 616 million soms;

The admission of «I am receiving 50 thousand dollars»: Addressing the head of state, the teacher proudly stated that today teachers are able to earn a large income even by working in a remote area;

The sincere joy of the head of state: Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that these words brought endless pride to his heart, expressing his desire to hear the phrases over and over again;

Task given to the poet Sirojiddin Sayyid: Addressing the poet, the President emphasized that it is necessary to write a new poem about the teacher who received 50 thousand dollars in Kanlykul;

208 winners across the republic: Such an unprecedented prize money was presented to the most advanced teachers selected from all 208 districts and cities of our country.

Indicators of the «Teacher of the Year» contest and award system

The scale of material and spiritual support for pedagogues:

Indicators and criteria Situation in previous years Era of new reforms (2026) One-time district award Certificate of honor and small commemorative gifts Cash 616 million soms (50 thousand dollars) Number of awarded teachers Limited few pedagogues 208 people (1 from each district/city) Geographical coverage Mainly capital and central schools Most remote areas, distant districts and villages Professional prestige and material incentive Ranked among low-paying professions High-income profession revered by society Personal attention of the head of state Limited to general congratulations Face-to-face sincere conversation and deemed worthy of a poem

Social and psychological analysis: Experts on the 616 million som award

Conclusions of educational specialists, sociologists, and public activists:

Quality revolution in remote areas: Teachers in distant districts receiving 50 thousand dollar grants and awards ensures that the most talented specialists go to remote schools;

Rise of the teaching profession: Today, a school teacher being able to say «I can proudly state» from high rostrums is practical proof that the value of a teacher has truly been restored in society;

Strengthening of the competitive environment: The awarding of one 616 million som prize in each district encourages thousands of other teachers to work on themselves and apply modern methodologies;

The factor that lifted the President's mood: For the head of state, it is considered the highest result when all efforts and allocated funds are reflected in the happiness of ordinary villagers and ordinary teachers.

The triumph of Nigora Allambergenova from Kanlykul became a bright example that gave new strength, enthusiasm, and boundless confidence in the future to all teachers of Uzbekistan.

In your opinion, will an ordinary district teacher receiving a 616 million som (50 thousand dollar) award sharply increase young people's interest in the teaching profession? Do you know if there are such devoted teachers in the school where your child studies? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and proudly share this analysis of this historical and joyful news in Uzbek education with all teachers, instructors, and your loved ones!