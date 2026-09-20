27 billion parameter AI launched on iPhone 18 Pro smartphone

Apple's upcoming flagship, the iPhone 18 Pro, has demonstrated unprecedented results in running AI capabilities directly on the device. According to ixbt.com, tech enthusiast Adrien Grondin successfully ran the massive 27-billion parameter Bonsai-27B language model entirely locally on the smartphone. This is reported by news source.

During the testing process, it was revealed that the text and query generation speed on the new smartphone was nearly twice as fast compared to the previous generation, the iPhone 17 Pro. The expert noted that the new generation processor played a decisive role in achieving this high performance.

Capabilities of the new Apple A20 Pro chip

Described by experts and enthusiasts as a "truly terrifying power," the new Apple A20 Pro processor is equipped with two 16-core neural processors for the first time in mobile device history. This architecture ensures high efficiency in performing AI tasks.

Additionally, the device's memory subsystem has undergone significant modernization. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models are equipped with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, featuring a 96-bit bus and a bandwidth of 115.2 GB/s.

Advantages of local AI

It is well known that memory bandwidth is one of the most critical factors when running large language models. The technical specifications of the new smartphone allow AI to be run directly on the device without relying on cloud servers.

Tests conducted with the Bonsai model show that the era of processing user queries without an internet connection, while maintaining full privacy, is approaching. This indicates that neural network technologies in mobile devices have reached a new level.