Xiaomi 18T and 18T Pro smartphones registered in official database

The first official information regarding Xiaomi's next-generation flagship line has emerged. According to Mydrivers, the yet-to-be-announced Xiaomi 18T and Xiaomi 18T Pro models have been registered in the GSMA database. This step indicates that the devices will be released to the international market in the near future, attracting the attention of technology enthusiasts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to details from the database, the new series includes two different device modifications. Specifically, the Xiaomi 18T Pro model is expected to be presented in two versions under the numbers 27016PT45G and 27016PT45R. For the standard Xiaomi 18T smartphone, the model numbers 27022PT99G and 27022PT99I have been identified.

Technical capabilities and processors

For now, the manufacturer is keeping the full technical specifications of these gadgets secret. Nevertheless, industry analysts and insiders are sharing initial predictions about the hardware the upcoming flagships will feature. They believe that the devices in the Xiaomi 18T series will be equipped with the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 9600 flagship platform.

It is worth noting that Xiaomi has recently been paying special attention to diversifying its processor lineup. For example, the previously introduced Xiaomi 18 Fold made history as the first device to feature the custom-developed Xring O3 chip. This demonstrates the brand's ambitions in creating its own microchips.

Market launch plans

At a time when competition in the smartphone market is intense, Xiaomi is gradually introducing its flagship devices. In particular, the launch of models in the Xiaomi 18 Pro series is scheduled for the end of September this year. This Pro series is expected to be the first to conquer the market equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processors.

At this stage, no information has been provided regarding the exact launch date and pricing policy for the Xiaomi 18T and Xiaomi 18T Pro smartphones. Nevertheless, their appearance in the GSMA database means that work on the devices has entered the final stage and additional details will be revealed in the coming months.