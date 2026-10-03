First major update released for Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max

·26·Technology
First major update released for Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max

Huawei has released the first major software update for its flagship smartphone, the Mate 90 Pro Max, which was unveiled in early October. According to ixbt.com, the firmware, which is approximately 745 MB in size, brings new connectivity features, AI-based tools, and a series of system improvements to the device. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

One of the most important and notable features in the new update is the ability to support four phone numbers simultaneously. The smartphone can store two physical SIM cards and two eSIM numbers. In this mode, three of the four numbers can be in standby mode simultaneously, ensuring active use for calls, messages, and mobile internet.

AI and multimedia innovations

The device's Gallery app capabilities have been significantly expanded. In particular, the smart editing function analyzes the content of photos and suggests relevant changes. Users can describe the desired result using simple text phrases, after which the AI processes the image itself. A tool that converts regular photos and Live Photos into 3D Dynamic Photos has also been added.

New AI features have also been integrated into the video editor. The Mate 90 Pro Max can automatically analyze selected photos and videos to create a finished clip with virtual camera movements and background music. A separate sound enhancement tool has been introduced to improve voice and musical instrument recordings.

Additional connectivity and interface improvements

Huawei has added an Intimate Circle function for connecting with close relatives and family members. It allows users to share weather, schedules, and health metrics, as well as provide remote assistance to other users by sharing the smartphone screen. Separate profiles and photo albums for pets have also been created.

The text call function now works in third-party social apps. During a conversation, the interlocutor's speech is automatically converted into text, while messages entered by the user are converted into speech using text-to-speech synthesis. Additionally, the notification system has been updated, allowing the device to recognize certain types of messages and display relevant information in a special window in real-time.

HuaweiMate 90 Pro MaxSmartphoneArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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