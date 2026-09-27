First renders of Huawei Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design smartphone released

The first images of Huawei's upcoming flagship, the Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design, have been unveiled to the public. According to Ixbt.com, these new renders are based on photos of a secret smartphone spotted in the hands of Richard Yu, head of the company's consumer business, providing the first impressions of the device's exterior. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

It is well known that leaks before the launch of flagship smartphones generate great interest among technology enthusiasts. In particular, Huawei's RS Ultimate Design series, which embodies the most expensive and advanced technologies, has always stood out for its unique design. The leaked images of the new model show that engineers and designers have made significant changes this time.

Radical design changes and a two-tone body

According to the publication, the most prominent feature of the upcoming Huawei Mate 90 RS Ultimate Design is its two-tone back panel. While previous generations of Mate RS Ultimate Design devices were mainly released with monochrome bodies, a different approach is evident in this flagship.

The upper part of the new smartphone's body is finished in a highly saturated and bright red hue, while the lower part is covered in a significantly lighter tone. This color combination gives the device a more attractive and modern look, clearly distinguishing it from other premium competitors on the market.

Camera block and expected technical updates

Among other changes in appearance, the shape of the camera module is worth noting. According to the source, the device's camera block retains its octagonal shape. At the same time, it contains four diagonally arranged stripes, reminiscent of the 2025 model design.

Experts and analysts predict that the Huawei Mate 90 RS Ultimate model will bring other important technical changes compared to its predecessor. In particular, the return of the highly regarded ceramic back panel is expected. It is also assumed that the performance of the device's hardware platform has been significantly increased, ensuring high speed for modern mobile applications and tasks.