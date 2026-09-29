1-inch external camera tested for Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max

Huawei has demonstrated the operation of a unique external camera module designed for its upcoming flagship, the Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, this new device is not just a simple add-on lens, but a fully independent imaging system that takes smartphone capabilities to a whole new level. This is reported by news source.

The new external module features a large 1-inch sensor aimed at providing professional-grade image quality. This approach bypasses traditional limitations in mobile photography, allowing the combination of compact camera performance with advanced smartphone features.

Capabilities and technical specifications

The optical system of the external device is also noteworthy. The module is equipped with a lens covering a wide focal range of 24–240 mm. Additionally, the system offers 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom, enabling high-resolution photography of distant objects.

The key feature is that this module does not use the smartphone's internal cameras. The Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max serves only as a mounting mechanism, display, operating system, and computing platform.

Control and future prospects

The module is controlled directly through the smartphone screen and its native camera app. This provides the user with the convenience of working with professional-grade equipment using a familiar interface without complex additional settings.

Experts note that the main difference between this device and traditional telephoto attachments is its full autonomy. The entire complex, from the sensor to the lens, functions as a single independent photosystem. Theoretically, such a camera could be adapted to other types of smartphones with appropriate mounts and connection interfaces.

According to the latest information regarding the company's presentation, the official launch of the Huawei Mate 90 series smartphones is scheduled for October 1 at 10:00 Beijing time. Sales of the new devices will officially begin the same day at 12:08.