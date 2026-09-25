Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to launch with external 1-inch camera module

·30·Technology
Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to launch with external 1-inch camera module

Huawei is preparing to introduce its new Mate 90 flagship series to the Chinese market. According to ixbt.com, the most advanced model in this lineup, the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector’s Edition, aims to capture the mobile market's attention with its unusual external photo accessory. This is reported by news source.

The main feature of the new device is a special external module called Huawei Ruiying Z10, which includes a large 1-inch sensor and a physical focal length of 9.1–91 mm. In equivalent terms, this range is 24–240 mm, offering users professional-level capabilities.

Advanced optical capabilities of the external module

It is reported that the presented external module will be equipped with 10x optical zoom and a motorized PZ mechanism. Unlike standard telephoto lenses, the Ruiying Z10 relies on its own large sensor and a full-fledged optical system.

The device is also enriched with a Red Maple optical system and f/2.0–4.5 variable aperture lenses. This solution elevates standard smartphone capabilities to a completely new level, turning it into a standalone professional photography tool.

Key technical specifications of the smartphone

According to ixbt.com, the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector’s Edition model will be equipped not only with an external accessory but also with powerful internal hardware. The smartphone will feature a 200 MP periscope camera with a 1/1.28-inch sensor size, as well as a 50 MP main camera with the same sensor size, variable aperture, and infrared coating.

The device's hardware includes the following technical parameters:

  • Kirin 9050 Pro processor and 16 GB RAM
  • 6800 mAh battery with 100 W charging support
  • 1.5K OLED display with LTPO technology and 1–144 Hz refresh rate
The official presentation of the new Mate 90 series is scheduled for September 29 of this year, and this event is expected to be one of the most significant in the technology world.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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