New privacy feature introduced on Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max smartphone

·20·Technology
New privacy feature introduced on Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max smartphone

Huawei has taken another significant step toward enhancing the security and user privacy of its latest devices. According to ixbt.com, the new Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max smartphone and HarmonyOS 7 operating system combination have been enriched with a "View Once" feature, providing users with an additional layer of protection when sharing photos. This is reported by news source.

This new capability is essentially aimed at preventing the spread of personal data and confidential images. Photos sent using this feature open only once on the recipient's device and are then automatically deleted entirely. This allows users to securely share images they do not want the other party to save.

How does the new feature work?

In a 41-second video released by well-known insider Ice Universe and expert Zhong Wenze, the practical operation of this feature was clearly demonstrated. During the demonstration, two Huawei smartphones exchanged a photo featuring Pikachu. Once the image was opened on the receiving device, it was shown only once and immediately blurred, becoming impossible to open again.

Software developers have also paid special attention to the visual aspect of this process. Specifically, when the photo closes, a special visual effect is applied, resembling a photo print burning away. Such transitions and smooth animations harmonize with the overall design of the HarmonyOS 7 interface, further enhancing the user experience.

As a reminder, this feature, introduced following the launch of the Mate 90 series in early October, indicates the growing demand for privacy in modern mobile devices. Huawei continues to constantly improve its ecosystem, providing users not only with high performance but also with tools that fill gaps in data security.

HuaweiMate 90 Pro MaxHarmonyOS 7SmartphonesTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship revealed before official launchHuawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship revealed before official launch30 September 18:28Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to launch with external 1-inch camera moduleHuawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to launch with external 1-inch camera module25 September 13:20Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to feature powerful camera and lensHuawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship to feature powerful camera and lens17 September 20:571-inch external camera tested for Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max1-inch external camera tested for Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max29 September 15:54Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Flagship Launched with Modular CameraHuawei Mate 90 Pro Max Flagship Launched with Modular CameraYesterday 14:20Huawei Pura X Max launched in new colorsHuawei Pura X Max launched in new colors13 September 11:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed