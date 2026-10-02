New privacy feature introduced on Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max smartphone

Huawei has taken another significant step toward enhancing the security and user privacy of its latest devices. According to ixbt.com, the new Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max smartphone and HarmonyOS 7 operating system combination have been enriched with a "View Once" feature, providing users with an additional layer of protection when sharing photos. This is reported by news source.

This new capability is essentially aimed at preventing the spread of personal data and confidential images. Photos sent using this feature open only once on the recipient's device and are then automatically deleted entirely. This allows users to securely share images they do not want the other party to save.

How does the new feature work?

In a 41-second video released by well-known insider Ice Universe and expert Zhong Wenze, the practical operation of this feature was clearly demonstrated. During the demonstration, two Huawei smartphones exchanged a photo featuring Pikachu. Once the image was opened on the receiving device, it was shown only once and immediately blurred, becoming impossible to open again.

Software developers have also paid special attention to the visual aspect of this process. Specifically, when the photo closes, a special visual effect is applied, resembling a photo print burning away. Such transitions and smooth animations harmonize with the overall design of the HarmonyOS 7 interface, further enhancing the user experience.

As a reminder, this feature, introduced following the launch of the Mate 90 series in early October, indicates the growing demand for privacy in modern mobile devices. Huawei continues to constantly improve its ecosystem, providing users not only with high performance but also with tools that fill gaps in data security.