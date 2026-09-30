Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max flagship revealed before official launch

One day before the launch ceremony, the Chinese publication Mydrivers released live images of the new Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Collector's Edition flagship smartphone, along with the first shots taken with its camera. The device has already caught the attention of mobile market experts with its advanced technical capabilities and unique design solutions. This is reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to Mydrivers, the main visual feature of the presented special version is its Florence Jade-decorated, emerald green body. The device's color changes significantly under different lighting conditions, while its gold-green frame harmonizes with the unique circular camera block called the Mate Star Ring.

Modular case and accessories

The device presented in the collection is equipped with a unique modular case that acts as a custom construction kit. Users can replace the back panel, the ring around the camera, and the lower functional parts according to their preferences.

Additional modules include a perfume sprayer, a small mirror, and a special light source designed for portrait photography. Thanks to various color and accessory combinations, users have the opportunity to change the smartphone's appearance to suit a specific situation or mood.

Advanced camera capabilities

The Mydrivers publication also paid special attention to the device's optical capabilities. The presented sample photos show the use of 48, 96, and 240 mm focal lengths. Even at maximum zoom, the smartphone retains the details of distant objects very clearly, including the faces of statues, clothing, and wall textures.

In daytime scenes, the author noted the naturalness of the colors, i.e., the absence of excessive saturation. In night portrait mode, the camera managed to maintain a precise balance between skin tones, clothing details, red light sources, and purple smoke in the background simultaneously.

Screen and software performance

The Huawei Mate 90 Pro Max Collector's Edition is equipped with a second-generation Linglong screen. According to the author's impressions, this display stands out for its high brightness, clarity, and excellent readability even in daylight.

The impressively smooth operation of the HarmonyOS 7 operating system is also highlighted. The interface responds very quickly to gestures, and transitions between applications, browsing photos, and scrolling through the TikTok feed are performed without any delays.