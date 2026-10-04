Broadcom enters competition with NVIDIA in the AI market

·21·Technology
Broadcom enters competition with NVIDIA in the AI market

In an era of rapid AI technology development, the battle for market leadership is intensifying. While NVIDIA has recently been recognized as the undisputed leader in this field, a serious competitor capable of challenging its monopoly has emerged. According to ixbt.com, Broadcom has reached an agreement with the South Korean giant Samsung on memory chip pricing that matches NVIDIA's terms. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is known that the production of modern AI processors requires massive amounts of specialized memory resources. Such significant price concessions are not easily obtained. This indicates that Broadcom plans to sell its products, including custom TPU (AI processor) chips, in massive volumes in the near future. Securing such favorable terms from memory suppliers signals large-scale orders in the market.

Major partnership with Anthropic

Among Broadcom's key clients is the renowned AI company Anthropic. Experts predict that Anthropic is expected to become Broadcom's largest customer by 2027. The company plans to expand its computing power based on the TPU chips manufactured by Broadcom.

According to the plans, Anthropic intends to deploy 5 GW of equivalent computing power by 2027. By 2028, this figure is expected to double to 10 GW. To create such large-scale infrastructure, Broadcom will need to maximize its production capacity by relying on chips sourced from Samsung.

These processes indicate sharp changes in pricing policies and supply chains in the global AI market. Alongside NVIDIA, Broadcom is becoming a key player, further intensifying competition among tech giants. This may pave the way for more advanced and affordable AI solutions in the future.

BroadcomSamsungNVIDIAAnthropicArtificial Intelligence
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Anthropic and Volta Sign $10 Billion Contract for AI InfrastructureAnthropic and Volta Sign $10 Billion Contract for AI Infrastructure5 August 00:52Yandex Maps starts showing shaded walking routes in TashkentYandex Maps starts showing shaded walking routes in Tashkent13 August 19:56New Yandex Technology: Splitvyu Trademark for BrowsersNew Yandex Technology: Splitvyu Trademark for Browsers11 August 22:53Google Maps Gains New Agentic CapabilitiesGoogle Maps Gains New Agentic Capabilities6 August 17:52Apple and Broadcom sign major deal to manufacture wireless chips in the USAApple and Broadcom sign major deal to manufacture wireless chips in the USA8 July 19:57Threads Users Can Now Chat with Meta AI in Direct MessagesThreads Users Can Now Chat with Meta AI in Direct Messages27 July 21:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...