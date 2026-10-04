Broadcom enters competition with NVIDIA in the AI market

In an era of rapid AI technology development, the battle for market leadership is intensifying. While NVIDIA has recently been recognized as the undisputed leader in this field, a serious competitor capable of challenging its monopoly has emerged. According to ixbt.com, Broadcom has reached an agreement with the South Korean giant Samsung on memory chip pricing that matches NVIDIA's terms. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is known that the production of modern AI processors requires massive amounts of specialized memory resources. Such significant price concessions are not easily obtained. This indicates that Broadcom plans to sell its products, including custom TPU (AI processor) chips, in massive volumes in the near future. Securing such favorable terms from memory suppliers signals large-scale orders in the market.

Major partnership with Anthropic

Among Broadcom's key clients is the renowned AI company Anthropic. Experts predict that Anthropic is expected to become Broadcom's largest customer by 2027. The company plans to expand its computing power based on the TPU chips manufactured by Broadcom.

According to the plans, Anthropic intends to deploy 5 GW of equivalent computing power by 2027. By 2028, this figure is expected to double to 10 GW. To create such large-scale infrastructure, Broadcom will need to maximize its production capacity by relying on chips sourced from Samsung.

These processes indicate sharp changes in pricing policies and supply chains in the global AI market. Alongside NVIDIA, Broadcom is becoming a key player, further intensifying competition among tech giants. This may pave the way for more advanced and affordable AI solutions in the future.