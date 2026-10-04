Samsung Galaxy S27 may eliminate lens flare in photos using AI

·2·Technology
Samsung Galaxy S27 may eliminate lens flare in photos using AI

South Korean company Samsung is working on taking mobile photography quality to a new level in its future flagship devices. According to ixbt.com, the upcoming Galaxy S27 smartphones will use AI capabilities instead of expensive physical coatings to eliminate lens flare and optical defects in camera lenses. reports Ixbt.com.

Currently, lens flare caused by light sources, such as streetlights, car headlights, or sunlight, remains one of the most common problems in mobile photography. Manufacturers usually rely on physical methods, such as applying special coatings to lenses, to reduce such optical defects.

For instance, some brands like Sony and Vivo use Zeiss optical technologies in their smartphones. Specifically, the T* coating serves to reduce unwanted reflections and significantly increase image contrast. However, Samsung is expected to abandon such expensive coatings and choose a different approach.

AI and software processing

According to reports, the company will rely on AI algorithms in Galaxy S27 devices. This software will be able to detect unwanted flare during the image processing stage and automatically remove it.

It turns out that this new technology is showing high efficiency in testing processes. This allows for a significant improvement in final photo quality while keeping the cost of the optical system unchanged.

The insider known as kro_roe, who revealed this information, is known for accurately announcing the start dates of the One UI 7 beta testing phase last year. Therefore, his latest statements are receiving significant attention in the tech world.

SamsungGalaxy S27Artificial IntelligenceCameraTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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