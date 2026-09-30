Xiaomi Mijia Smart Clothes Dryer 3 Max launched

Xiaomi has expanded its smart home appliance lineup by launching the Mijia Smart Clothes Dryer 3 Max. According to ixbt.com, this new product is notable for being the first in the brand's history to feature a dedicated delicate drying and sterilization zone. This is reported by news source.

Resembling an ordinary ceiling light in appearance, this device is designed to revolutionize the process of drying and caring for clothes. Once garments are placed on the special rack, the drying shaft rises toward the ventilation opening. This creates a semi-enclosed space where warm air at a controlled temperature circulates.

Three modes and high efficiency

The device offers users three operating modes depending on the condition of the clothes. These include standard drying for even heat distribution, smart drying that automatically adjusts temperature based on humidity sensor data, and a soft breeze mode that uses natural airflow.

The heating process is carried out through a 770 mm long air outlet channel with a power of 1250 W. For the natural drying mode, a 10 W motor is used. The manufacturer claims that thanks to this technology, clothes dry approximately five times faster than with conventional air drying.

Safety and additional features

To ensure cleanliness and hygiene, the device is equipped with a two-stage system. The mesh contains antibacterial components with 99% efficiency, and when the sterilization mode is activated, high-concentration plasma is released from the air outlet. This helps eliminate unpleasant odors. The product has successfully passed tests and certification by the China Maternal and Child Product Evaluation Center.

The construction includes five zones with a total length of 2.4 meters: an extended zone, delicate drying, frequently used clothes, pillows, and space for two quilts. The maximum load capacity of the device reaches 45 kg. Additionally, the compact structure, which is 9 cm thick when folded, supports both surface and recessed installation.

Control is managed via the Mi Home app, automation scenarios within the Xiaomi ecosystem, and Xiao Ai voice commands. The mechanism is designed for 6,000 lifting cycles under full load and is equipped with 2 mm steel cables, as well as overload, resistance, and collision protection systems.