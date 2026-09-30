Xiaomi introduces a new generation door and window sensor with up to three years of battery life

·25·Technology
Xiaomi introduces a new generation door and window sensor with up to three years of battery life

Xiaomi has announced the next generation of its smart home ecosystem device — the Door and Window Sensor 3, designed to detect the opening of doors and windows. According to ixbt.com, this new device features significantly improved technical specifications and record-breaking autonomy compared to its predecessors. This is reported by news source.

Assembly of the sensor is scheduled to begin on October 12. During the initial crowdfunding phase, the new product will be offered at a price of just 44 yuan, with a subsequent recommended retail price of 49 yuan. Despite the low price, the device offers significant convenience for daily use.

Technical innovations and energy efficiency

The main difference from the previous generation is the transition from a traditional Hall sensor to a tunnel magnetoresistive sensor, which offers higher sensitivity. The manufacturer claims that this change has increased the response speed to signals and significantly reduced energy consumption.

As a result, the service life of the device, powered by a standard CR2032 battery, has been dramatically extended. If a user performs such actions on average 30 times a day, the sensor can operate continuously for up to three years on a single battery. When the battery level is low, the Mi Home app sends a timely notification to the user.

Role in the smart home system

The Door and Window Sensor 3 can be installed not only on doors and windows but also on various drawers and cabinet doors. When connected via devices that support Bluetooth Mesh technology, owners can remotely monitor the status of the sensors.

Users can also track how many times doors have been opened daily and how long they have remained open or closed. The new product supports HyperOS Connect technology and allows for the creation of various automation scenarios via the Mi Home app.

Automation scenarios and unique features

With this sensor, it is easy to set up smart scenarios at home. For example, lights can turn on automatically when a door is opened, or an air conditioner can turn off when a window is opened. When used in conjunction with other sensors for temperature, humidity, or water leakage, it can also provide reminders to close windows if it starts raining or if humidity levels in the room rise.

The device includes special notifications for improper opening or closing of doors or windows, as well as cases where they are left open for too long. It is worth noting that compared to the previous version, the new device lacks a light sensor, but its dimensions have become more compact.

XiaomiSmart HomeSensorTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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