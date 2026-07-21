Xiaomi presents the new affordable Mijia Electric Shaver with 90-day battery life

·29·Technology
Xiaomi presents the new affordable Mijia Electric Shaver with 90-day battery life

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi continues to expand its ecosystem of household gadgets. This time, the company has unveiled the next-generation Mijia Electric Shaver, designed for men, combining high performance with an affordable price. The device is attracting user attention not only for its compact design but also for its technical capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Ixbt.com publication, the new model is currently available for purchase during the crowdfunding phase on the Xiaomi Youpin platform. The device's main feature is its innovative ring-handle construction. This technology helps guide beard hairs precisely toward the blades, significantly reducing the likelihood of missed hairs even in difficult areas of the face.

High speed and smart system

The Mijia Electric Shaver is equipped with a triple-blade dual-cutting system. The high-speed motor inside the device is capable of up to 5 million cutting actions per minute. This performance significantly speeds up the shaving process and prevents skin irritation. Xiaomi engineers state that this design eliminates unpleasant issues such as hair pulling or tugging.

Additionally, the shaver features an intelligent adaptive power management system. This function automatically adjusts motor speed based on the thickness and density of the beard. This ensures energy efficiency while providing an individual approach for every user.

Autonomy and protection

One of the new gadget's strongest aspects is its battery. A single full charge allows the device to operate in autonomous mode for up to 90 days. This makes it an ideal companion for long trips and travel. The user does not need to worry about the charger for nearly three months.

Special attention has also been paid to hygiene and durability. The Mijia Electric Shaver body is water-resistant according to the IPX7 standard. This allows users to easily wash the shaver under running water after use. Furthermore, the device is equally suitable for both dry and wet shaving methods.

Currently, the new product is being offered as part of a promotion for approximately 30 dollars. Once the main sales phase begins, its retail price is expected to be 35 dollars. Given the popularity of Xiaomi products in the Uzbekistan market, it is likely that this model will soon appear on the shelves of local retailers.

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