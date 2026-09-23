Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Announced: World's First Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Smartphone

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new mobile flagship, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, this device is the first in the mobile industry to be equipped with the latest 2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and a dual 200MP camera system developed in partnership with Leica. This flagship is notable for combining advanced technology with high performance. This is reported by news source.

Display Capabilities and Privacy System

The smartphone features an ultra-thin 0.99mm bezel display, with the SuperPixel 2.0 panel based on M11 material. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 4000 nits and supports the BT.2020 color gamut, as well as an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. A key feature of the display system is the hardware-level personal data protection.

This privacy function can be activated for the entire smartphone or for individual applications. The system is capable of hiding content in notifications, pop-up windows, and the multitasking menu, with sensitive areas controlled at the individual pixel level. Privacy settings can be managed via Super Xiao Ai, and a dedicated customizable AI button is provided for quick access.

Performance and Cooling System

The device is powered by the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. Its CPU frequency reaches 5 GHz, a record for Qualcomm mobile platforms. To ensure stable operation, Xiaomi has added a cooling system in the form of an updated ring-shaped vapor chamber. According to the company, the smartphone can maintain maximum frame rates for an hour even in demanding games.

In terms of power, it uses a Jinshajiang silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 8500 mAh. The device is also equipped with an enlarged vibration motor, three speakers, and a UWB module for precise location tracking of compatible devices. The body is protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards.

Leica Cameras and Secondary Screen

The main camera module is equipped with a 1/1.28-inch 200MP sensor with an expanded dynamic range. The periscope module uses another 200MP sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size, supporting telemacro shooting from a distance of 12 cm. The third camera is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, with all modules developed in collaboration with Leica.

The secondary screen on the back panel now supports over 100 applications, information cards, notifications, and mini-games. With the help of AI, it is possible to create personalized gaming backgrounds and build small personal apps. The price of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship is 1045 USD.