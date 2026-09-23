Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Announced: World's First Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Smartphone

·26·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Announced: World's First Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 Smartphone

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new mobile flagship, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, this device is the first in the mobile industry to be equipped with the latest 2nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and a dual 200MP camera system developed in partnership with Leica. This flagship is notable for combining advanced technology with high performance. This is reported by news source.

Display Capabilities and Privacy System

The smartphone features an ultra-thin 0.99mm bezel display, with the SuperPixel 2.0 panel based on M11 material. The screen reaches a peak brightness of 4000 nits and supports the BT.2020 color gamut, as well as an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. A key feature of the display system is the hardware-level personal data protection.

This privacy function can be activated for the entire smartphone or for individual applications. The system is capable of hiding content in notifications, pop-up windows, and the multitasking menu, with sensitive areas controlled at the individual pixel level. Privacy settings can be managed via Super Xiao Ai, and a dedicated customizable AI button is provided for quick access.

Performance and Cooling System

The device is powered by the 2nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor. Its CPU frequency reaches 5 GHz, a record for Qualcomm mobile platforms. To ensure stable operation, Xiaomi has added a cooling system in the form of an updated ring-shaped vapor chamber. According to the company, the smartphone can maintain maximum frame rates for an hour even in demanding games.

In terms of power, it uses a Jinshajiang silicon-carbon battery with a capacity of 8500 mAh. The device is also equipped with an enlarged vibration motor, three speakers, and a UWB module for precise location tracking of compatible devices. The body is protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards.

Leica Cameras and Secondary Screen

The main camera module is equipped with a 1/1.28-inch 200MP sensor with an expanded dynamic range. The periscope module uses another 200MP sensor with a 1/1.56-inch size, supporting telemacro shooting from a distance of 12 cm. The third camera is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, with all modules developed in collaboration with Leica.

The secondary screen on the back panel now supports over 100 applications, information cards, notifications, and mini-games. With the help of AI, it is possible to create personalized gaming backgrounds and build small personal apps. The price of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max flagship is 1045 USD.

XiaomiSnapdragonSmartphonesLeicaTechnology
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphoneXiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone10 September 09:57Xiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phraseXiaomi announces new smartphone with legendary One more thing phraseToday 13:29New features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealedNew features of the Xiaomi 18 Fold flagship revealed3 September 19:54Motorola Signature 27 Announced: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Bang & Olufsen AudioMotorola Signature 27 Announced: Snapdragon 8 Elite and Bang & Olufsen AudioToday 10:50Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiledXiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max flagships officially unveiled20 September 14:51Live images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentationLive images of Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone leaked ahead of official presentation20 September 22:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Scientists calculate when Earth's oxygen will run out
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max announced
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Uzbekistan presents its first "kamikaze" drone: A major sensation at the military exhibition...
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test
iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra durability test