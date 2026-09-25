Xiaomi 18 Pro screen brightness is lower than its predecessor

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Xiaomi 18 Pro screen brightness is lower than its predecessor

According to Ixbt.com, well-known insider Ice Universe compared the screen capabilities of the next-generation flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro and the previous Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The expert noted that due to the special technology used in the new device's display, brightness and content visibility have significantly decreased. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the analyst's observations, even with the Privacy Mode disabled on the Xiaomi 18 Pro screen, the image quality and readability lag significantly behind the previous Ultra model. It was noted that this is especially noticeable when viewing the screen at an angle rather than head-on.

Impact of privacy technology on daily use

This technology was initially developed to protect the smartphone owner's personal data from prying eyes and limit visibility. However, current comparisons show that even under normal usage conditions where the protection function is inactive, it negatively affects screen quality.

The insider believes that such innovative solutions make viewing content in daily mode difficult and impair the user experience. As a result, the benefits of privacy are achieved at the cost of significant compromises, such as reduced screen quality.

Recommendations for future flagships

Experts emphasize the importance of considering user convenience when implementing such technological solutions. In his conclusions, Ice Universe recommended that Xiaomi take this experience into account when developing future flagship smartphones.

Currently, screen brightness and viewing angles remain one of the main competitive advantages in the smartphone market. Therefore, manufacturers will have to think seriously about finding a balance between security and visual comfort.

XiaomiSmartphonesTechnologyGadgetsIce Universe
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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