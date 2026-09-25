iQOO 16 flagship camera and display features revealed

·17·Technology
iQOO 16 flagship camera and display features revealed

iQOO, a leader in the mobile technology market, has officially unveiled key information about its new generation of flagship devices. According to ixbt.com, the company revealed the technical specifications of the upcoming iQOO 16 smartphone and iQOO Pad Ultra tablet ahead of the launch. These new gadgets are set to compete seriously in the mobile market with their advanced displays, powerful cooling systems, and high-quality camera capabilities. This is reported by news from

Camera and optical capabilities

One of the main highlights of the new iQOO 16 flagship is its optical system. The manufacturer states that the smartphone's main module will be equipped with a large 1/1.3-inch 50 MP sensor. For comparison, the previous generation iQOO 15 model used a 1/1.56-inch sensor. This allows the new device to capture more light and improve clarity in night shots.

The main camera's capabilities are not limited to just one large sensor. The device includes two additional 50 MP sensors. Furthermore, iQOO experts have implemented an advanced CIPA 5.5-level optical stabilization system. Interestingly, the smartphone offers users the ability to create vivid photos in 4K resolution.

Display and durability indicators

The smartphone's design and usability are also top-tier. According to earlier reports, the iQOO 16 flagship will feature a high-quality 2K resolution screen manufactured by Samsung. This display supports a 165 Hz refresh rate, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals, especially for gaming enthusiasts.

Meeting the demands of modern users, the device body has achieved IP69 certification for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it is planned to be equipped with a massive 8400 mAh battery to ensure long-lasting performance on a single charge.

Features of the iQOO Pad Ultra tablet

The presentation also provided information about a flagship tablet. The iQOO Pad Ultra will be equipped with a compact 8.8-inch OLED screen with thin bezels. The display refresh rate is also 165 Hz, with a frame width of just 2.65 mm.

One of the most interesting and innovative elements of the tablet is its powerful cooling system. A full-fledged active fan with a 30 mm diameter is installed inside the device. This fan works in conjunction with a 12,118 mm² vapor chamber to prevent overheating during long-term heavy workloads.

According to official sources, the official launch of the iQOO Pad Ultra and iQOO 16 flagships will take place at the end of this week, on September 29. The full pricing and global release dates for both devices are expected to be announced on that day.

iQOO 16iQOO Pad UltraSmartphonesTechnologyGadgets
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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