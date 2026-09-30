Sales success of the iQOO 16 flagship and its technical capabilities

The new iQOO 16 flagship smartphone achieved massive success in the Chinese market on its very first day of sales, becoming an absolute bestseller among Android devices. According to ixbt.com, the gadget demonstrated unprecedented demand among buyers, surpassing all recent competitors. This is reported by news source.

According to data provided by well-known insider Digital Chat Station, the iQOO 16 has taken the lead in sales volume on China's three largest e-commerce platforms — Taobao, Tmall, and Douyin. This indicator shows that the new device clearly outperforms other Android flagships released this year.

Record-breaking smartphone screen specifications

One of the most notable features of the device is its unique display. For the first time in history, the iQOO 16 model incorporates a 2K screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The Samsung M16 panel and 2K LEAD 2.0 technology can provide 1250 nits in standard mode, over 2800 nits across the entire screen, and a local peak brightness of 10,000 nits.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is also a leader in its class. It is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor and a dedicated Q4 gaming chip. This hardware combination successfully handles ray tracing, ultra-high frame rates, and frame generation simultaneously.

Gaming capabilities and advanced technologies

Special features created for mobile gamers include Q-flex, 165 Hz refresh rate, 4D vibration, and a PC emulator designed for AAA-level games. Additionally, the device has the capability to record video in 8K format.

The camera module also meets high standards. The smartphone is equipped with three 50-megapixel sensors: a 1/1.3-inch main camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a Sony IMX882 with 3x zoom. Furthermore, the device supports Super Light and Shadow HDR technology.

Symmetric Pro 1511 speakers are responsible for sound quality, while for autonomy, a massive 8400 mAh battery and 100W fast charging technology are provided. The body is fully protected against water and dust according to the modern IP69 standard.