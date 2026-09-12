Samsung Galaxy A08 Released: 6000 mAh Battery and 50 MP Camera

·42·Technology
Samsung Galaxy A08 Released: 6000 mAh Battery and 50 MP Camera

The new budget-friendly series from Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A08 smartphone has been released ahead of its expected official presentation. According to ixbt.com, the device appeared in the catalog of a local online store in the United Arab Emirates and is now available to customers. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

Currently, the base version of the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage is being sold in the UAE market. It is priced at approximately 625 dirhams or 170 USD. This price point makes the device more accessible and attractive to mass-market consumers.

Key technical specifications and features

The new generation model features several positive upgrades compared to its predecessor. Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy A08 device is equipped with a large 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The front camera relies on an 8 MP lens.

On the rear panel, there is a dual camera module, which includes a 50 MP main sensor and a 2 MP auxiliary sensor. This camera setup allows for high-quality daily photography.

Battery and performance updates

One of the device's main highlights is its battery. According to the source, the battery capacity has been increased by 20 percent compared to the previous Samsung Galaxy A07 model, reaching 6000 mAh. It also supports 25 W wired charging technology.

Regarding performance, the store description mentions an octa-core processor with a maximum frequency of 2.2 GHz. However, there were previous reports suggesting that the smartphone would be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

The smartphone's body is only 8 millimeters thick. For user convenience, there is a dual SIM card slot, and the chassis features an IP64 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

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