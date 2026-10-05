Future MacBook Pro laptops with OLED screens will be significantly lighter

The new generation of MacBook Pro laptops being prepared by Apple will not only be equipped with OLED screens but will also be significantly lighter than current models. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its sources. At a time when the convenience and lightness of mobile devices are becoming key competitive advantages in the modern technology market, this change is considered an important update for users. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Fundamental change in internal structure

According to reports, Apple engineers have redesigned the internal architecture of the laptops. The company has managed to reduce the size of many components and change their layout. This specific engineering solution allowed for a significant reduction in chassis weight. Although the exact weight reduction of the devices is currently unknown, sources emphasize that the difference will be very noticeable.

Currently, available MacBook Pro models have been slightly trailing behind competitors in terms of weight. Specifically, the current generation 14-inch version weighs 1.55–1.62 kg, while the larger 16-inch version weighs 2.14–2.15 kg. The new OLED models are expected to join the ranks of the lightest and most convenient professional laptops on the market.

Expected technical specifications

According to Bloomberg, the new generation of laptops will bring not only new displays and a lighter chassis but also a number of other design and functional changes. In particular, it is expected that the devices will feature touch panels and a modern Dynamic Island notch at the top of the screen. The overall thickness of the laptops will also be significantly reduced.

The launch of these advanced devices is traditionally scheduled for the autumn months of this year. Experts and technology enthusiasts can expect Apple laptops in October or November of this year. The transition to OLED technology and the improvement of the chassis construction are predicted to be an important step for Apple and the entire laptop market in general.