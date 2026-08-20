Samsung unveils the world's first OLED panel with a 300 Gs refresh rate

·18·Technology
Samsung unveils the world's first OLED panel with a 300 Gs refresh rate

South Korean technology giant Samsung showcased its latest developments at the IMID 2026 exhibition in Pusan. Among the innovations presented, a unique 16-inch OLED panel for laptops with a 300 Gs refresh rate stood out. According to ixbt.com, it is the first solution of its kind on the market. Ixbt.com reports .

This advanced display technology is expected to bring a major shift to the market for devices requiring high performance and outstanding image quality. Although technical details about the new panel remain limited, experts consider it an important step in the evolution of modern mobile technology.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

According to information disclosed during the presentation, the next-generation OLED display has a 16-inch diagonal and supports a widescreen 16:9 aspect ratio. It was also confirmed that the screen offers a high 2.5K resolution.

The manufacturer has not yet provided exact brightness figures for the display. However, given that the screen was created on an entirely new technological foundation, it is expected to deliver strong brightness and color reproduction without any issues.

New Opportunities for Gamers

These high-tech displays are primarily intended for the latest advanced gaming laptops. A 300 Gs refresh rate ensures exceptionally smooth visuals in dynamic scenes, offering a major advantage especially to esports fans and players of fast-paced games.

However, Samsung has not yet officially announced when the first commercial products featuring these displays will go on sale or which brands will use the panels.

SamsungOLEDLaptopIMID 2026Technology
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