Apple reveals unique features of the foldable iPhone Duo screen

US technology giant Apple has commented on the heated discussions surrounding its upcoming foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. According to ixbt.com, if the crease on the device's inner screen becomes bothersome to the user, it can be renewed by replacing a special protective layer. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Kate Bergeron, Apple's Vice President of Hardware Engineering, confirmed that the new device's design is intended to provide additional convenience to users. Experts have worked for a long time on a special nanocrystalline coating for foldable screens.

Display capabilities and protective layer

This nanostructured protective layer is applied over the 7.6-inch flexible OLED display, serving to reduce light reflection and visually mask the crease in the center of the panel. According to company representatives, this coating is highly durable, but the crease may become visible over time.

If this situation causes discomfort to the user, they will have the option to replace the protective layer with a new one. Specifically, it was announced that for customers in the US with AppleCare+, the cost of this procedure will be only 20 USD.

Technical specifications and body design

The smartphone's internal Super Retina XDR screen has a resolution of 1878 × 2670 pixels and a density of 430 pixels per inch. The external panel is 5.4 inches in size, with a resolution of 1398 × 2034 pixels and a density of 460 ppi. Both displays support adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz using ProMotion technology, as well as HDR and True Tone features.

The device's peak outdoor brightness is 3000 nits, with a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. The iPhone Duo body is made of durable titanium, with front and back panels covered in Ceramic Shield glass. The device's thickness when unfolded is 5.2 mm, and 11.3 mm when folded, with a weight of 254 grams.