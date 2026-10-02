Samsung is working on under-display face recognition technology

South Korean company Samsung is actively working on creating an advanced face recognition system that allows it to be hidden directly under an OLED display in the future. According to ixbt.com, despite earlier reports that the project might be closed, the testing process for the technology is ongoing. This new development aims to further enhance smartphone security and is expected to usher in a new stage of biometric user identification. This is reported by news source.

It is reported that the new system is based on Metalenz's Polar ID technology. Unlike the method of face recognition using a standard front camera, this system analyzes the polarization properties of light reflected from a human face. This allows for the acquisition of additional biometric data and the detection of signs of a living person. As a result, it becomes virtually impossible to deceive the system using photographs, masks, or other methods.

Key advantages of the technology

Another important aspect of this innovative approach is the ability to place the necessary components directly under the OLED display. Metalenz has already demonstrated the operation of such a system in practice. In the future, this will allow for the implementation of secure 3D face recognition without the large cutouts at the top of the screen used for the Face ID complex in iPhone devices.

Nevertheless, it is clear that Samsung will not use the Polar trademark of Metalenz in its smartphones. According to sources, the company is working on integrating this technology into its own Facial Recognition system. Among the names currently being discussed are Facial Recognition 2.0 and Facial Recognition Pro.

However, the testing of the technology does not mean it will appear in flagship devices in the near future. In particular, there is currently no information indicating that the new system will be implemented in the Galaxy S27 Ultra smartphone. This shows that the company aims to perfect the new feature before bringing it to the mass market.

These details were published by Schrödinger's Leaks insiders, whose information is distinguished by high accuracy in the tech world. As a reminder, this insider, known as Phone Futurist, previously accurately revealed the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and was one of the first to report on the iPhone anniversary concept with a four-sided curved screen.