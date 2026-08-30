SpaceX demands blocking of Viasat satellite

SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, has petitioned the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prohibit Viasat's latest spacecraft from operating in the domestic market. The petition cites potential serious interference with the Starlink internet network and radio frequency conflicts. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX officials are asking the FCC to restrict the operation of the Viasat-3 F2 satellite within the US. The company believes that this spacecraft could negatively impact network stability when providing internet services to consumers and cause a range of difficulties for customers.

Negotiations ended without results

According to the released information, the core issue lies in the failure of the two companies to reach a mutual agreement on frequency coordination. SpaceX representatives claim that despite having sufficient time to resolve technical discrepancies and allocate frequencies, no serious negotiations have taken place in practice.

David Goldman, SpaceX's Vice President of Satellite Policy, outlined his objections in a 25-page official document. According to him, despite being given more than five years to complete the coordination processes stipulated in the license terms, Viasat has not taken practical steps in this regard.

Conflict in the frequency range

The petition notes that Viasat continues to operate in Ka-bands intended for non-geostationary satellite orbits (NGSO). This could create technical obstacles to the Starlink network's operation and lead to radio frequency interference.

As the number of global providers offering space-based internet services grows, competition for orbital frequencies is intensifying. In such conditions, it is natural that any technical disputes between companies will affect not only the companies themselves but also end consumers.

So far, the US Federal Communications Commission has not announced a final decision regarding SpaceX's request. The regulator is expected to review the arguments of both parties and reach a conclusion that protects the interests of the country's consumers.