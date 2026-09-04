SpaceXAI Announces 50% Discount for Starlink Internet in the US

·7·Technology
SpaceXAI Announces 50% Discount for Starlink Internet in the US

SpaceXAI has begun offering a 50% discount on Starlink satellite internet residential plans in select regions of the US. While this initiative allows customers to access high-speed connectivity at significantly lower prices, it has sparked debate among local residents and environmentalists. This was reported by news source Ixbt.com.

According to ixbt.com, the discounts have been implemented for residents of Memphis, Tennessee, and the neighboring city of Southaven, Mississippi. The special promotion covers all three main Starlink residential service plans, providing customers with significant financial relief.

Plans and New Hardware

Under the promotion, prices have changed as follows:

  • The entry-level plan with speeds up to 100 Mbps has been reduced from $55 to $27.50 per month.
  • The mid-tier plan with 200 Mbps speeds has been lowered from $85 to $42.50.
  • The Max plan, offering maximum speeds, is now available for $65 instead of $130.
Additionally, new customers renting the recently introduced Starlink V5 hardware kit do not have to pay a separate fee for the equipment. This saves up to $349 in upfront costs. According to the company, nearly 2,000 citizens have already taken advantage of this offer.

Regional Specifics and Competition

For Memphis, 2,000 connections is not a large figure, as the city's population exceeds 600,000, with over 250,000 households. Experts note that this offer is useful for remote areas where fiber-optic networks are unavailable. However, in areas with high-speed wired internet, local operators offer fiber internet at speeds exceeding 300 Mbps, meaning Starlink does not always have the advantage. Nevertheless, satellite connectivity can serve as a reliable backup channel for many.

Environmental Protests and Future Plans

This promotion was announced against the backdrop of tensions surrounding xAI's data centers in Memphis. Environmental organizations are strongly criticizing the use of gas turbines to power the facilities. They claim that some generators have been operating without proper permits, increasing air pollution. Representatives from the environmental organization SELC stated that local residents are waiting for energy infrastructure problems to be solved rather than internet price cuts.

It is reported that SpaceXAI has promised to phase out 69 gas generators once a 1.2 GW stationary power plant becomes operational within a year. The company is also offering a similar 50% discount to residents of Vermilion Parish, Louisiana, where a new spaceport is planned.

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