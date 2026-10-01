Starlink internet speed to increase: FCC approves new frequencies

·1·Technology
Starlink internet speed to increase: FCC approves new frequencies

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has authorized satellite internet services, including the Starlink network, to use additional frequency bands for transmitting data to user terminals. This decision is considered a significant step toward expanding global wireless internet coverage and significantly increasing connection speeds. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the focus is on the 12.7–13.25 GHz and 42–42.5 GHz frequency bands. As a result, an additional 525 MHz of spectrum will be opened for satellite broadband systems, which will expand data reception capabilities by more than 25 percent.

New frequency capabilities

Previously, the 12.7–13.25 GHz band was used only for transmitting data from ground stations to satellites, but now the FCC has authorized its use for direct transmission from satellites to user dishes. This change also applies to terminals installed on moving objects, particularly aircraft and ships.

The commission also authorized the use of the 42–42.5 GHz band for ground gateway stations. Regular user terminals cannot use this frequency. According to FCC estimates, the addition of this band will increase the throughput of high-performance low-orbit satellites by approximately 7.2 percent.

Future plans and prospects

It remains unknown exactly when Starlink will begin using the new frequencies. To do so, SpaceX is required to submit a formal application to the FCC to modify the operating parameters of its system in the standard manner.

Commission member Brendan Carr noted that the expansion of the existing spectrum will create more opportunities for home satellite internet. This, in turn, will provide favorable conditions for improving internet connectivity in remote and rural areas and further increasing the number of users.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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