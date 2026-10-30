The most terrible theft in history: $6.3 billion stolen from Binance exchange

·63·Technology
The most terrible theft in history: $6.3 billion stolen from Binance exchange

Binance, considered the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has officially confirmed the most unprecedented security incident in its history. As a result of a cyberattack, approximately $6.3 billion in digital assets were stolen from the platform.

International news agencies and industry analysts are calling this event the largest robbery in the history of the cryptocurrency and financial industry. Due to the emergency, the exchange has temporarily suspended all types of account deposits and withdrawal operations until security checks are completed.

How was the attack carried out?

Preliminary investigation data revealed how the cybercriminals gained access to the system:

  • Compromise of an engineer's laptop: The attack was caused by the infection of a personal laptop belonging to one of the company's DevOps engineers;

  • Access to the internal container: Through this, hackers gained unauthorized access to an internal service container and initiated transactions to withdraw a massive volume of funds;

  • Stolen assets: Blockchain analysts noted that during the robbery, $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, $900 million in Ethereum, and a very large amount of USDT and USDC stablecoins were misappropriated;

  • North Korean trail: Cybersecurity experts at "TRM Labs" are linking the attack to TraderTraitor, an elite North Korean hacker group.

$3 billion frozen: Are user funds safe?

The crypto exchange's management issued an urgent statement to mitigate the consequences of the incident and reassure users:

  • Integrity of keys: Management stated that the private keys of the wallets were not leaked and that the primary funds of customers are completely safe;

  • Freezing assets: As a result of emergency communication with industry partners and major stablecoin issuers (Tether and Circle), nearly $3 billion of the stolen funds have been frozen directly on the blockchain;

  • Guarantee to cover losses: Binance will fully cover all losses. To pay for the remaining damages, the platform will fully mobilize its internal insurance reserve fund — SAFU — as well as its personal financial reserves.

Although the exchange has announced that it will resolve the issue at its own expense, a cyberattack of this scale is once again putting the global crypto market and the security systems of digital assets to a serious test.

BinanceTraderTraitorSAFUTRM Labs
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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