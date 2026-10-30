After the main sponsor's departure: Tashkent City Administration to allocate 5 billion soums to "Pakhtakor"

It is planned to allocate 5 billion soums in financial funds to the capital's "Pakhtakor" football club from the funds of the Tashkent City Development Fund under the Tashkent City Administration. The relevant decision regarding this initiative was adopted on October 29, 2026.

This financial support is being provided against the backdrop of an unexpected situation with the team's main sponsor and changes surrounding the club.

Details of the initiative and decision mechanism

The process of allocating funds to the club was proposed in the following order:

Official proposal: First Deputy Mayor of Tashkent D. Khudaybergenov submitted a proposal to transfer 5,000,000,000 soums from the Tashkent City Development Fund to the "Pakhtakor" football club's bank account;

Council review: This financial initiative was submitted to the supervisory board of "Tashkent Invest Company" JSC for approval;

Purpose: The allocated funds will serve to cover the club's current expenses, maintain its financial stability, and ensure its continuous participation in competitions.

Reason for financial support: Farewell to the main sponsor

The need for the "Pakhtakor" club to rely on the local budget and fund support was caused by recent events surrounding the club:

Termination of partnership: Previously, former mayor of the capital and entrepreneur Jahongir Artikkhodjayev announced that he was ending his partnership with the club;

Referee decisions and conflict: According to reports, the main sponsor decided to stop its activities following referee decisions in a controversial match, which resulted in the team losing a major source of financial support;

Club's status: To ensure that "Pakhtakor", one of Uzbekistan's most successful and leading clubs, does not remain in a difficult situation, the city administration formed a temporary financial aid package.

The 5 billion soums allocated by the Tashkent City Fund is an important step aimed at stabilizing the internal environment of the team ahead of the club's important matches in the national championship and on the international stage.