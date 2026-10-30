After the main sponsor's departure: Tashkent City Administration to allocate 5 billion soums to "Pakhtakor"

·73·Sport
After the main sponsor's departure: Tashkent City Administration to allocate 5 billion soums to "Pakhtakor"

It is planned to allocate 5 billion soums in financial funds to the capital's "Pakhtakor" football club from the funds of the Tashkent City Development Fund under the Tashkent City Administration. The relevant decision regarding this initiative was adopted on October 29, 2026.

This financial support is being provided against the backdrop of an unexpected situation with the team's main sponsor and changes surrounding the club.

Details of the initiative and decision mechanism

The process of allocating funds to the club was proposed in the following order:

  • Official proposal: First Deputy Mayor of Tashkent D. Khudaybergenov submitted a proposal to transfer 5,000,000,000 soums from the Tashkent City Development Fund to the "Pakhtakor" football club's bank account;

  • Council review: This financial initiative was submitted to the supervisory board of "Tashkent Invest Company" JSC for approval;

  • Purpose: The allocated funds will serve to cover the club's current expenses, maintain its financial stability, and ensure its continuous participation in competitions.

Reason for financial support: Farewell to the main sponsor

The need for the "Pakhtakor" club to rely on the local budget and fund support was caused by recent events surrounding the club:

  • Termination of partnership: Previously, former mayor of the capital and entrepreneur Jahongir Artikkhodjayev announced that he was ending his partnership with the club;

  • Referee decisions and conflict: According to reports, the main sponsor decided to stop its activities following referee decisions in a controversial match, which resulted in the team losing a major source of financial support;

  • Club's status: To ensure that "Pakhtakor", one of Uzbekistan's most successful and leading clubs, does not remain in a difficult situation, the city administration formed a temporary financial aid package.

The 5 billion soums allocated by the Tashkent City Fund is an important step aimed at stabilizing the internal environment of the team ahead of the club's important matches in the national championship and on the international stage.

PakhtakorTashkent City AdministrationTashkent Invest CompanyJahongir Artikkhodjayev
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Locations for 100 public toilets to be built in Tashkent announcedLocations for 100 public toilets to be built in Tashkent announced27 October 22:29Will the heating system in Tashkent be turned on in December?Will the heating system in Tashkent be turned on in December?26 October 12:55In Tashkent, a wall collapses during construction, damaging tombstones at Botkin CemeteryIn Tashkent, a wall collapses during construction, damaging tombstones at Botkin Cemetery23 October 14:46Pakhtakor vs Al Hussayn: What Did the New Coach Say?Pakhtakor vs Al Hussayn: What Did the New Coach Say?10 August 21:49Unexpected Turn at Pakhtakor: Is Artiqxo‘jayev Leaving the Club?Unexpected Turn at Pakhtakor: Is Artiqxo‘jayev Leaving the Club?24 August 19:23Flamarion's Benefit Match!: "Pakhtakor" Defeats "Mash’al" Playing Short-Handed in GuzarFlamarion's Benefit Match!: "Pakhtakor" Defeats "Mash’al" Playing Short-Handed in Guzar19 September 20:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester
Is the path open for Husanov? British press analyzes his future in Manchester