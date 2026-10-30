Famous boxer Edgar Berlanga arrested on felony charges

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Famous boxer Edgar Berlanga arrested on felony charges

Another sensational criminal scandal has erupted in the world of professional boxing. Famous 29-year-old American pugilist Edgar Berlanga has been arrested by law enforcement in Florida, USA, on two counts of aggravated battery.

According to the influential publication "Boxing Scene," if the athlete's guilt is fully proven in court, he faces up to 15 years in prison. This situation could put an end to the athlete's promising career.

Details of the incident and court-ordered bail

According to investigative agencies and police reports, the sequence of events is as follows:

  • Arrest and dates: Berlanga was taken into custody by the Lakeland Police Department on October 26. The charges against him are directly related to an unfortunate incident that occurred on October 18;

  • Nature of the charges: Investigative documents state that the boxer caused serious bodily harm to citizens under aggravating circumstances;

  • Bail: At a preliminary hearing held on Tuesday, the court set the boxer's bail for temporary release at $16,000 USD;

  • Court date: The main preliminary court hearing for this criminal case is scheduled for November 17, where Berlanga is expected to formally respond to the serious charges filed against him.

Success in the ring and an unexpected downfall

Prior to this criminal scandal, Edgar Berlanga was at a significant peak in his career:

  • Knockout in the last fight: He held his last fight in July of this year in the main event of the Zuffa Boxing 9 tournament held in New York;

  • Victory over Butler: That night, he fought an uncompromising bout against Steven Butler, defeating his opponent by technical knockout in the 7th round and achieving a brilliant victory;

  • A test of fate: Having gained the attention of fans with consecutive victories, whether the boxer is guilty or innocent, and his chances of returning to the ring, now depend entirely on the decision of the jury that will begin on November 17.

Given that US sports legislation imposes very strict penalties for cases involving violence and physical assault, Berlanga is facing the toughest "round" of his life.

Edgar Berlangaprofessional boxingLakelandcourt proceedings
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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