Binance Exchange Ends NFT Support, Migrates to Wallet

·36·Economy
Binance Exchange Ends NFT Support, Migrates to Wallet

Binance cryptocurrency exchange announced it will discontinue non-fungible token (NFT) support on its platform and transfer NFT management to its proprietary wallet, Binance Wallet. According to the company's statement on Wednesday, this change will provide users with greater convenience in utilizing Web3 and decentralized features. Cointelegraph.com reports .

NFT holders must withdraw their transferable tokens from the platform by July 3, after which access will be suspended. For holders of non-transferable NFTs, Binance Academy will issue PDF certificates of course completion. This decision reflects a broader trend of exchanges moving away from the NFT sector to focus on other areas such as tokenized assets.

To support users during this process, Binance has launched two campaigns to cover NFT withdrawal fees. The first campaign applies to general NFTs, while the second covers tokens from the Cristiano Ronaldo (CR7) collection. The exchange will select up to 100,000 users and compensate each with 1 USDC.

The NFT market has experienced a significant downturn recently. Even leading collections like CryptoPunks have failed to recover their peak levels from summer 2022. Prior to Binance, both the Kraken exchange and the OpenSea marketplace had also ceased supporting NFTs on the BNB Smart Chain network.

BinanceNFTCryptocurrencyBlockchainWeb3
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Worldcoin: Overlooked Opportunity Amid AI IPO WaveToday, 08:13Mobiuz Sold for $351 MillionToday, 07:50Coinbase Freezes $3 Million Linked to Southeast Asian ScammersToday, 06:15Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast to Rise on June 5Today, 05:33Bitcoin Price Drops to $62,000: Billions of Dollars LiquidatedToday, 02:36Israel Tax Authority Dissatisfied with Voluntary Cryptocurrency DisclosuresToday, 23:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced
Dollar exchange rate forecast to rise on May 12