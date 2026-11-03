From office to mountains: What is the robot capable of climbing stairs and carrying cargo?

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From office to mountains: What is the robot capable of climbing stairs and carrying cargo?

Chinese engineers have unveiled another astonishing innovation in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence. A unique hybrid resembling the legendary centaur, consisting of an upper human-like torso and four independently moving wheeled legs, has been introduced — the "Sagi" robot.

This invention differs fundamentally from traditional humanoid and wheeled robots not only in its appearance but also in its high level of multifunctionality.

From office to mountains: What is the robot capable of climbing stairs and carrying cargo?

The unique structure and capabilities of "Sagi"

Video materials demonstrate the robot's broad capabilities in daily life and manufacturing:

  • Centaur architecture: The robot's upper part consists of two flexible arms and a sensor-equipped head, similar to a human, while the lower base is composed of a four-wheeled leg chassis that maintains balance even on complex paths;

  • Rear cargo compartment and absolute freedom: A special cargo container is mounted on the rear, allowing the robot's hands to remain completely free even while carrying heavy loads. This enables it to move, open doors, hand over items, or press buttons simultaneously;

  • Overcoming obstacles and stairs: Using intelligent leg mechanisms, "Sagi" can easily climb and descend not only on flat floors but also on hilly terrain in parks, urban stairs, and uneven natural landscapes;

  • Fine motor skills: The robot's grippers operate with such precision that they can carefully handle small packages, beverage containers, and electronic cards, even inserting them into devices.

From office to mountains: What is the robot capable of climbing stairs and carrying cargo?

Where can it be used?

The developers note that this robot-centaur is expected to drastically increase efficiency in several areas:

  • Logistics and warehouses: It fully automates the processes of sorting, transporting, and placing goods in designated locations;

  • Offices and services: It becomes a convenient assistant for distributing documents between offices, delivering orders in cafes, and serving guests;

  • Outdoor recreation and camping: It is designed to independently carry heavy food and camping equipment in nature, freely accompanying people in recreational areas.

"Sagi" demonstrates that the future of robotics is evolving not only toward human-like humanoids but also toward multifunctional hybrids perfectly adapted for practical tasks.

Sagi robotRoboticsArtificial intelligence
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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