Apple MacBook Neo is gaining popularity among new generation buyers

·37·Technology
Apple MacBook Neo is gaining popularity among new generation buyers

Apple's MacBook Neo laptop has achieved unexpected success in the three months since its market launch. According to IDC, Apple shipped 1.1 million units of the MacBook Neo in the quarter ending in March. This figure is even higher than the debut results of the MacBook Air (M5) and MacBook Pro (M5) models. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Considering that the MacBook Neo model went on sale in mid-March, this result is even more surprising. IDC Vice President Navkendar Singh noted that the laptop sold that many units in just three weeks, and demand has continued to grow sharply since April. The $599 starting price made this device accessible to a wider audience.

The laptop retains Apple's premium design: it is equipped with an aluminum body and a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. To reduce costs, Apple used the A18 Pro chip instead of an M-series processor and offered 8GB of RAM in the base model. This strategy paid off and caused high demand in many countries, particularly in India.

While the US market accounted for 44 percent of total shipments, the MacBook Neo became the most attractive choice in India against the backdrop of rising Windows laptop prices. Experts believe that the success of the Neo model could completely change Apple's strategy in emerging markets.

AppleMacBook NeoTechnologyLaptopIDC
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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