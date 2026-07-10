Important change in the judicial system: from August 1, labor disputes will be handled only by specialized judges

In Uzbekistan's civil courts, labor disputes such as disagreements between employees and employers, illegal dismissals, and the recovery of unpaid wages will now be handled under a completely new system. The Plenum of the Supreme Court has adopted an important resolution "On the formation of a corps of judges specialized in hearing labor disputes in civil courts." Zamin.uz has gathered information on the new procedure and which courts are being allocated new staff positions.

When does the reform come into force?

In accordance with this resolution, the activities of judges specialized in hearing labor disputes will be officially launched starting from August 1, 2026, within the existing staff units of civil courts.

Important rule: Applications related to labor disputes received by courts after August 1, 2026, will be distributed exclusively among these specialized judges. However, cases received and accepted for proceedings until July 31, 2026, will be completed under the old procedure by the judges who originally began them.

Distribution of judges: How many special judges will there be in each court?

Under the new system, the corps of special judges in the republic's higher and inter-district courts has been distributed as follows:

Name and level of court Number of allocated judges Supreme Court's Judicial Panel for Civil Cases 4 Courts of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, regions, and the city of Tashkent (Judicial panels for civil cases) 3 for each Inter-district courts in Tashkent (Mirzo Ulugbek, Mirobod, Shaykhontohur, Uchtepa, Yakkasaroy) 2 for each Nukus, Bukhara, Jizzakh, Karshi, Karmana, Namangan, Samarkand, Termez, Ohangaron, Fergana, Urgench inter-district courts 2 for each Kattakurgan, Urtachirchiq, and Yangiyol inter-district courts 1 for each

What does this reform offer to citizens?

Until today, civil court judges were forced to handle inheritance, property, family, and labor disputes all at the same time. This inevitably affected the quality and speed of the cases.

The formation of a separate corps of judges for labor law will significantly accelerate the complex litigation processes between citizens and employers, and ensure that disputes are examined more thoroughly and fairly. According to experts, this step will take the guarantee of protecting employee rights in Uzbekistan to a new level.