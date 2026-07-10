In which districts of Tashkent do wealthy families choose to live? Top 5 districts

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In which districts of Tashkent do wealthy families choose to live? Top 5 districts

Information regarding which areas of Tashkent are preferred by high-income families for purchasing homes has sparked interest online. The list primarily features districts close to the city center, with developed infrastructure and high real estate prices.

Yakkasaray district is mentioned in fourth place. This area stands out for its safety and convenient location. Housing prices are reported to range from $2,000 to $3,500 per square meter.

Shaykhontohur district holds third place. Around Tashkent City, prices can reach up to $4,500. Mirobod district, in second place, is considered one of the most central and expensive areas of the capital.

The first place on the list is given to Mirzo Ulugbek district. Some reports suggest that there are properties here worth several million dollars. However, prices vary depending on the location, size, and condition of the house.

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