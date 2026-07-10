Sardor Umurzakov appointed to a new position

Sardor Uktamovich Umurzakov has been appointed as the Director of the Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In this regard, he has been relieved of his position as Advisor to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Strategic Development.

It was also announced that the position of Advisor to the President on Strategic Development has been abolished.

Sardor Umurzakov will now lead the activities of the Agency for Strategic Development and Reforms.