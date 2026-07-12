Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences to the Emir of Qatar

·29·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev expresses condolences to the Emir of Qatar

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a letter of condolence to the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the passing of his father, the former Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. This was reported by the President's press secretary.

In the condolence letter, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani is recognized as a statesman who made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of Qatar, the implementation of large-scale reforms and construction projects in the country, the improvement of the people's well-being, and the comprehensive development of the state.

It was also noted that he made a worthy contribution to strengthening friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

In his letter, the President noted that the bright memory of Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani would remain forever in the hearts of the people, and expressed deep sympathy and sincere condolences to the Emir of Qatar, his family members, and the entire people of Qatar.

Шавкат МирзиёевQatarЎзбекистонТамим бин Ҳамад Ол СонийҲамад бин Халифа Ол Соний
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