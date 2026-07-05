The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)

·0·Uzbekistan
The handwriting of the head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev attracted everyone's attention on social networks (video)

A video featuring the handwriting of Shavkat Mirziyoyev has gone viral on social networks. It reflects the words of gratitude expressed by the head of state to the President of Georgia.

Users are commenting that the writing is clear, beautiful, and easy to read. In many comments, the President's handwriting is praised.

The distributed footage shows that the letters are written in the same size and in an orderly manner. This aspect caused the video to be widely discussed.

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