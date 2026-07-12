Anomal heat in Uzbekistan: temperatures to reach +46 degrees

·47·Uzbekistan
Anomal heat in Uzbekistan: temperatures to reach +46 degrees

In Uzbekistan, extreme hot weather is expected next week. Synoptics have announced that due to hot air masses arriving from the south, temperatures in some regions could rise to +46 degrees between July 13 and 17.

Along with the heat, strong winds and dust storms are also forecast. Experts are urging the public to exercise caution during the hottest hours of the day.

Where will the temperatures be highest?

According to the forecast, daytime air temperatures in most regions of the republic will reach:

  • +41…+43 degrees;

  • in northern regions;

  • in southern provinces;

  • and in desert zones, they may rise to +44…+46 degrees.

These figures will create anomalous heat conditions in some areas.

Strong winds and dust storms expected

During the hot days, wind speeds may increase to 13–18 meters per second.

In some regions, there is a possibility of:

  • dust storms;

  • reduced visibility;

  • deterioration of air quality.

Such conditions may pose additional risks for road users and citizens with respiratory diseases.

What to pay attention to in the heat?

Experts recommend that citizens limit direct sun exposure as much as possible between 11:00 and 17:00.

It is also necessary to:

  • drink sufficient amounts of water;

  • wear light-colored and lightweight clothing;

  • reduce heavy physical labor;

  • not leave children and the elderly unattended;

  • not leave people or animals inside vehicles.

The heat will last for several days

According to synoptic data, the extreme heat will persist across almost all regions of the republic from July 13 to July 17.

Strict adherence to safety measures is recommended, especially during the second half of the day.

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