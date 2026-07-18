Individuals attempting to sell $20,000 in counterfeit currency apprehended in Tashkent

·24·Uzbekistan
Individuals attempting to sell $20,000 in counterfeit currency apprehended in Tashkent

A case involving the circulation of counterfeit currency has been uncovered in Tashkent's Shaykhontohur district. During a sting operation, a group of individuals was apprehended while attempting to sell a large amount of counterfeit US dollars and Uzbek soums at a significantly discounted price.

A criminal case has been initiated, and investigative actions are underway.

$10,000 and 20 million soums were being sold

The operation was conducted jointly by the Shaykhontohur district department of the Prosecutor General's Office and other law enforcement agencies.

According to pre-investigation materials, citizens M.A., M.A., and B.B. attempted to sell what was identified as counterfeit:

  • 10,000 US dollars;

  • 20 million soums to citizen B.L. in exchange for 14 million soums.

They were caught red-handed while handing over the money.

Another $10,000 valued at 8.4 million soums

During the operation, another incident involving the same individuals was uncovered.

It is reported that they were also apprehended by law enforcement while attempting to sell an additional 10,000 counterfeit US dollars to citizen O.A. for 8.4 million soums.

Thus, the total amount of counterfeit dollars planned to be put into circulation in both instances reached 20,000 US dollars.

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been opened regarding these incidents under Article 176 of the Criminal Code.

This article provides for liability for crimes related to the manufacturing and circulation of counterfeit money, excise stamps, or securities.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing. The guilt of the suspects will be determined by a legally binding court verdict.

TashkentShaykhontohurProsecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan
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