New electric train service launched between Tashkent and Bekabad

A new electric train service has been launched between Tashkent and Bekabad. The modern train, consisting of six carriages, will operate on a 192-kilometer route.

According to reports, the train has the capacity to carry up to 1,000 passengers per day. On an annual basis, this figure could reach up to 300,000.

The new electric train features 586 seats. The train is capable of reaching speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

For the convenience of passengers, the train is equipped with air conditioning, a heating system, comfortable seats, Wi-Fi, and USB ports. Lifts for persons with disabilities and special areas for bicycles have also been provided.

For safety purposes, a video surveillance system and electronic information displays are in operation. The new route is aimed at improving transport connectivity between Tashkent and Bekabad and creating comfortable conditions for passengers.