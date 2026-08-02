Number of scientists increases in Uzbekistan: DSc indicator grows by 60%

In Uzbekistan, the number of specialist researchers holding scientific degrees has increased significantly. In particular, the number of scientists with a Doctor of Science (DSc) degree grew by 60 percent within a year, marked as the largest change in the scientific personnel system.

Data published by the National Statistics Committee shows that the ranks of highly qualified researchers are expanding in the country. However, the difference between the figures is noteworthy: while PhD specialists grew steadily, the DSc indicator rose at a much faster pace.

Number of PhD researchers reaches 15.5 thousand

As of January 1, 2026, in Uzbekistan, the number of specialist researchers with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scientific degree made up 15.5 thousand people.

This figure also includes holders of the following scientific degrees:

A PhD scientific degree obtained in Uzbekistan;

A Candidate of Sciences degree awarded in a foreign state;

Other scientific degrees equated to a PhD.

A year ago, the number of such specialists in the country was approximately 14.1 thousand. Thus, during 2025, their ranks expanded by another 1.4 thousand people.

The growth rate amounted to 9.9 percent.

The largest growth was observed in the DSc degree

By the beginning of 2026, the number of specialist researchers with a Doctor of Science (DSc) degree reached 4.8 thousand people.

Compared to the situation on January 1, 2025, this means:

1.8 thousand more people;

A 60 percent growth in one year;

A significantly higher result than the previous figure of nearly 3 thousand.

For every ten PhD researchers, there are approximately three DSc specialists.

The sharp increase in the DSc indicator may indicate that the process of awarding scientific degrees has become more active, researchers are advancing to higher stages, and the reserve of scientific personnel is expanding.

Total number of specialists with scientific degrees exceeds 20 thousand

When combining the indicators of PhD and DSc researchers, their total number reaches 20.3 thousand people.

Of course, these two groups must have been calculated separately in statistical methodology. Nevertheless, the figures clearly show that the number of highly qualified personnel in the country's scientific environment is increasing.

This process is of vital importance for the following directions:

Improving the quality of higher education;

Forming new scientific schools;

Strengthening research activities in universities;

Increasing innovative developments;

Providing scientific supervision to young researchers.

Numbers have increased, now results matter

The increase in the number of specialists with scientific degrees is a positive trend. However, the true effectiveness of the scientific system is evaluated not only by the number of diplomas and degrees, but also by their practical results.

Now the main focus should be directed to the following questions:

Are scientific works providing solutions to economic and social problems, are research results being introduced into production, and are the number of articles in prestigious international journals and patents increasing accordingly?

Because a scientific degree is not a final destination. It is a stage that should initiate new ideas, technologies, and practical changes.

A new opportunity for Uzbek science

The 9.9 percent increase in PhD researchers and the 60 percent increase in DSc specialists show that the process of training scientific personnel in the country is accelerating.

Now, utilizing this potential effectively is of crucial importance. If the increased scientific personnel are directed toward real research, innovations, and solutions that benefit society, these numbers can transform from simple statistics into a driving force shaping the country's development.

In your opinion, along with the number of scientists, is the quality of scientific works also increasing in Uzbekistan? Leave your thoughts in the comments.