Travel of Uzbeks to Turkey has surged sharply: the main purpose has been revealed

In the first six months of 2026, Turkey remained one of the most popular foreign destinations for citizens of Uzbekistan. Over the half-year, the number of Uzbek citizens heading to this country exceeded 127 thousand, increasing by nearly a quarter in a single year.

The most interesting part of the figures is not just the number of trips, but their distribution by purpose: four out of every five Uzbeks who traveled to Turkey chose regular tourism.

Over 127 thousand citizens traveled to Turkey in half a year

According to the National Statistics Committee, in January–June 2026, 127,241 citizens of Uzbekistan traveled to Turkey for tourism purposes.

This figure increased by 25.2 thousand people, or 24.7 percent, compared to the same period in 2025. According to calculations, the number of Uzbeks who traveled to Turkey in the first half of last year was approximately 102 thousand.

Thus, nearly 25 thousand people were added to the number of trips to Turkey within a year.

The main purpose is tourism

Official data also specifically indicates the travel purposes of citizens who visited Turkey:

tourism — 104,289 people;

visiting relatives — 19,629 people;

treatment — 1,608 people;

official/business purposes — 967 people;

education — 748 people.

Thus, nearly 82 percent of all trips accounted for leisure and tourism. Those who traveled to visit relatives made up over 15 percent of the total figure.

The remaining trips were related to medical treatment, official duties, and education.

Turkey ranks sixth among the most popular destinations

In the first half of 2026, nearly 3.5 million citizens of Uzbekistan traveled abroad for tourism purposes. Most of them visited the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

With 127,241 visitors, Turkey took the sixth place among the countries most visited by Uzbeks. It was followed by the UAE, China, Egypt, and Vietnam.

These figures show that Turkey has become a multi-purpose destination chosen not only for seaside holidays, but also for visiting relatives, medical treatment, work, and education.

The number of travelers amounts to hundreds of people daily

If the six-month result is converted into a daily average, nearly 700 Uzbeks headed to Turkey every day in the first half of 2026.

Approximately 576 of them traveled for tourism purposes, and 108 to visit relatives. This is an average calculation based on official figures, and the daily flow may vary significantly depending on the season.

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Tourist movement between the two countries is not one-way. In January–June 2026, 95,466 citizens visited Uzbekistan from Turkey for tourism purposes.

During this period, Turkey ranked eighth among the countries sending the most tourists to Uzbekistan.

Thus, in the first half of the year, the number of people who traveled from Uzbekistan to Turkey was about 32 thousand more than those who came from Turkey to Uzbekistan.

Interest in Turkey is not decreasing

The 24.7 percent growth indicates that Turkey's popularity among Uzbeks is steadily increasing. In particular, the fact that over 104 thousand citizens chose the specific purpose of tourism clearly demonstrates the high demand for leisure in this direction.

At the same time, the significant number of those who went to visit relatives shows that human and family ties between the two countries also play an important role in the flow of travel.

Have you traveled to Turkey in the past year as well? Leave a comment explaining what made you choose this destination.