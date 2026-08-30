New Era: What Strategic Documents Were Signed in Tashkent? (Full List)
Following the fruitful summit held on August 30 at the "Koksaroy" residence in our capital, a ceremony for signing comprehensive bilateral documents took place with the participation of President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, who is on an official visit to our country.
The agreements covering trade, economic, investment, education, medical, and cultural-humanitarian areas are aimed at bringing the partnership between the two countries to a new historical stage.
List of Main Documents Signed at "Koksaroy"
Important agreements and programs strengthening ties between the parties were adopted:
Joint Statement: A joint statement was signed following the results of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan;
Culture and Tourism: The cultural exchange program for 2026–2030 and the tourism cooperation program for 2026–2028 were approved;
Medicine and Education: A memorandum of understanding on Ayurveda and traditional medicine, as well as an agreement on cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, were adopted;
Ecology and Archaeology: An environmental protection agreement and a protocol on conducting archaeological research in the Fayaztepa and Karatepa areas were formalized;
Economy, Geology, and Interregional Relations: Memorandums on economic and financial dialogue, geology and mineral resources, archival affairs, an agreement between UWED and the Indian Foreign Service Institute, as well as an agreement on establishing a partnership between the Samarkand region and the state of Gujarat, were signed.
The $5 Billion Milestone and Investment "Growth Points"
Addressing the mass media at the end of the negotiations, the heads of state focused mainly on economic prospects:
Sharp Growth in Trade Volume: According to the results of last year, mutual trade increased by 33 percent, reaching $1.3 billion. The leaders set the task of bringing this figure to $5 billion by 2030;
New Investment Projects: Specific "growth points" were identified with the participation of large Indian companies in energy, rare minerals, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, electronics, mechanical engineering, jewelry, and agrarian sectors;
Dialogue in the International Arena: The parties expressed their commitment to continuing mutual support within the frameworks of the UN, SCO, Non-Aligned Movement, BRICS, and Global South formats;
Comprehensive "Roadmap": President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that a special "roadmap" would be developed to ensure the full and high-quality implementation of all reached agreements.
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