Uzbekistan and India aim to increase trade to $5 billion (photo)

Uzbekistan and India aim to take their strategic partnership to a new level. During negotiations held on August 30 at the Kuksaroy residence between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, issues of elevating bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed.

Important agreements were reached at the meeting to expand cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, industry, energy, pharmaceuticals, education, and culture.

One of the biggest goals is to bring the mutual trade turnover to $5 billion by 2030.

Trade between Uzbekistan and India exceeds $1 billion

During the negotiations, it was noted that economic ties between the two countries have significantly intensified in recent years.

Key indicators:

Direction Result Trade turnover Exceeded $1 billion Joint ventures Increased 7 times Direct flights 14 per week Target for 2030 $5 billion

These figures show that Uzbekistan-India economic cooperation is entering a new stage.

Trade should reach $5 billion by 2030

The parties emphasized that there is great potential to increase the volume of mutual trade several times over.

In this regard, an agreement was reached to take necessary measures to increase trade turnover to $5 billion by 2030.

To achieve this, special attention will be paid to expanding industrial cooperation and new investment projects.

The main goal is to increase today's trade volume of over $1 billion to $5 billion within five years.

New directions will open for Indian companies

During the talks, a number of areas were identified where cooperation with leading Indian companies is possible.

Among them:

energy;

electrical engineering;

metallurgy;

critical minerals;

healthcare;

pharmaceuticals;

agriculture;

jewelry industry.

Issues regarding the implementation of new joint projects and the expansion of industrial cooperation were also discussed.

Interregional cooperation is strengthening

Relations between Uzbekistan and India are not limited to the central level only.

Inter-regional partnership was also specially noted during the talks.

In particular:

Andijan region — Gujarat state;

Fergana region — Haryana state;

Samarkand region — Agra city

have established close cooperative ties.

As part of the visit, the signing of a five-year cultural exchange program is also envisaged.

Indian universities operate in Uzbekistan

Cooperation in the field of education is also expanding.

Currently, four Indian universities are operating in Uzbekistan.

As part of cultural and humanitarian ties, special attention was paid to yoga. It was noted that yoga is becoming increasingly popular in Uzbekistan and bilateral cooperation in this area is developing actively.

Political dialogue will also reach a new level

Mirziyoyev and Modi agreed to further intensify political dialogue and exchanges at various levels.

This process will be strengthened through the following platforms:

friendship groups in parliaments; Intergovernmental Commission; Business Council; other bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

During the negotiations, views were also exchanged on pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

What will the visit change in Uzbekistan-India relations?

According to the presidential press service, Narendra Modi's state visit is emphasized to be an important step in bringing bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At the end of the meeting, heads of ministries and departments were instructed to ensure the active promotion of joint projects and programs.

Thus, the greatest result of the visit was not just the new agreements themselves, but the clear definition of the goal to transform them into practical projects.

Uzbekistan and India no longer want to be limited to a $1 billion trade volume — the parties aim to bring this figure to $5 billion by 2030.